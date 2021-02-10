Ex-France coach Domenech sacked by Nantes: club source

Advertising Read more

Nantes (France) (AFP)

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has been sacked by Nantes after less than two months in charge, a source at the Ligue 1 club told AFP on Wednesday.

Nantes are due to face Lens in the French Cup later in the day, a match the 69-year-old could not attend as he was in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test on Monday.

The struggling club have gone 15 matches without a win, including seven games under Domenech who was appointed in late December.

Fans were never convinced by his appointment, which came 10 years after his rollercoaster reign as France coach ended in a player strike and early elimination at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Domenech was greeted at his first training session by a band playing circus music with a 'ringmaster' taking aim at him and club owner Waldemar Kita.

Nantes sit 18th in Ligue 1, four points above the automatic relegation places.

