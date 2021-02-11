F1 star Alonso involved in road accident in Switzerland while cycling

Alonso is scheduled to make his F1 return next month

Paris (AFP)

Formula One's Alpine team announced on Thursday that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso had been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The 39-year-old, who last won the title in 2006, is set to make his return to F1 with Alpine at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, after last racing in the sport three years ago.

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," they said.

"Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow (Friday) morning.

"Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow."

Alonso joined the outfit, re-branded from Renault F1 by the French manufacturer for the coming campaign, after competing in the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

