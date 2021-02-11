Super Bowl MVP Brady to have minor knee sutrgery: reports

Tom Brady, the 43-year-old quarterback for the Super Bowk champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will undergo minor knee surgery to ease discomfort that has nagged him all season, according to multiple reports

Washington (AFP)

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFL title Sunday, will undergo minor knee surgery to ease nagging discomfort, according to multiple reports Thursday.

It was unclear which knee will have the procedure, which Bucs coach Bruce Arians described to the Tampa Bay Times as "a clean up" in what is a largely routine surgery.

Brady was wearing a brace on his left knee during a boat parade celebration Wednesday and wore a left knee brace during the Super Bowl.

The NFL Network and ESPN also cited unnamed sources in confirming Brady will soon undergo the procedure for what was not a recent injury and had been in the works for months after Brady played through the pain most of the campaign.

The 43-year-old NFL superstar captured his fifth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, throwing three touchdown passes to spark the Bucs over Kansas City 31-9 in Sunday's championship spectacle at Tampa.

Brady completed 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs and says he plans to play at least another season.

