Memento Mori: Sexist remarks cost Japan's Olympics supremo his post

Japan’s Olympics overlord Yoshiro Mori quit on Friday more than a week after his comments about women talking too much in meetings drew worldwide condemnation.

Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, formally stepped down during a session of the board in Tokyo.

The 83-year-old former prime minister had at first refused to resign after apologising for his remarks on 3 February during a session with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

However, criticism from athletes around the globe as well as questions over his suitability from sponsors forced his hand.

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said: ”The IOC fully respects President Mori's decision to step down and understands his reasons for doing so.

"The IOC will continue working hand-in-hand with his successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games in 2021.”

Rejoicing

Rights activists as well as politicians hailed Mori’s departure.

Mizuho Fukushima, leader of Japan’s Social Democratic party tweeted: “This is the result of many, many women raising their voices. Of course this doesn't resolve the problem. We need to create a society of gender equality in all places. Let's get to work!”

Tammy Parlour, chief executive of the Women’s Sports Trust UK, added: "The wider issue is not what one man says though, but how the Olympic movement can capitalise on its visibility to promote brilliant women across all sports and create greater diversity behind the scenes in leadership positions."

On Friday the Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said Japan’s organising committee should pick a replacement swiftly.

Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 chief executive, echoed her sentiments. "We need to pick the next president urgently and as board members have suggested we must have a transparent process.”

Skills

The incoming boss will require Olympian powers of persuasion and panache.

Polls in Japan report dwindling public support for the Games which were postponed last year as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Nearly a year on from that decision, the disease still stalks the globe. The IOC says that the Olympics cannot be postponed again.

Mori, the former head of the ruling Liberal Democratic party's (LDP), led Japan between 2000 and 2001. Despite a reputation for gaffes, he was prized for his vast network of contacts and clout.

Prime minister Yoshihide Suga initially described Mori’s comments as unacceptable but did not demand his resignation.

"I don't think the ruling politicians really get the issue about gender, its significance,” said Machiko Osawa, a professor of social sciences at Tokyo Women's University.

“Gender equality is very important but they take the issue lightly and just focus on internal politics.”

Reset

The myopia has not only zoomed Mori out of his post but given Olympics sceptics another weapon against the staging of what was once considered the greatest sporting show on earth.

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, acknowledged on Twitter that Mori’s comments would harm the preparations for the Games.

However, he added: “I sincerely hope that the domestic and international reaction can be harnessed so that society places greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion, not just in terms of gender representation, but race, sexuality, and persons with disabilities.”

IPC statement on Yoshiro Mori’s resignation as President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. https://t.co/7Kw9w0PQ6s — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) February 12, 2021

The Olympics should have taken place between 24 July and 9 August 2020 but were rescheduled for 23 July to 8 August 2021.

A rule book was issued last week over protocols for athletes. Another is expected in the spring after doctors look at how to minimise the spread of the coronavirus during the event.

Kazuo Shii, the head of the Japan communist party, tweeted: "The organising committee, the Japan Olympic Committee and the government need to reflect deeply on their response up to this point.

“It's necessary to use this as a chance to address the distortions in Japan, which as a society is behind in gender equality."

