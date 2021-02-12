Penaud and Jelonch to start for France against Ireland

Damian Penaud during training in Marcoussis, south of Paris, ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash with Ireland in Dublin

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Winger Damian Penaud and flanker Anthony Jelonch were on Friday both named in the starting France XV that takes on Ireland in the Six Nations in Dublin.

Clermont's Penaud comes in for Teddy Thomas, who falls to the bench for Sunday's clash, while Castres backrower Jelonch replaces Dylan Cretin, also named among the substitutes.

The rest of the walk-on side is unchanged from the one that hammered Italy 50-10 in their opening Six Nations match last week.

Charles Ollivon skippers the team from the backrow alongside Jelonch and Gregory Alldritt, while the South Africa-born duo of Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse pair up in the second row.

Mohamed Haouas and Cyril Baille prop down again either side of Julien Marchand, Hassane Kolingar and New Zealand-born Uini Atonio named as front-row replacements along with Pierre Bougarit.

Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert are named at halfback with Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent again pairing up in midfield. Penaud, Gabin Villiere and full-back Brice Dulin form the back three.

France have not won in Dublin since a 26-22 victory in 2011 in a warm-up match ahead of that year's Rugby World Cup, in New Zealand. Their last Six Nations victory in the Irish capital was a 25-22 win in February 2011.

France (15-1)

Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (capt), Anthony Jelonch; Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Hassane Kolingar, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

© 2021 AFP