Greek tennis player tests positive after leaving Melbourne
Melbourne (AFP)
Greek player Michail Pervolarakis has said he tested positive for the coronavirus after leaving Melbourne, where he played last week's ATP Cup, a warm-up for the Australian Open.
Pervolarakis, who played singles and doubles for Greece at the team event, said he tested positive on arrival in South Africa.
"After a 24-plus hour travel day from Australia to South Africa I've been diagnosed positive to Covid-19," he wrote on Instagram.
"I am completely asymptomatic at the moment and will have to quarantine in an isolation facility in Potchefstroom."
Reports cited Tennis Australia as saying the 463rd-ranked Pervolarakis tested negative before leaving Australia on February 9.
The 24-year-old played ATP Cup doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is into the Australian Open's last 16, and singles against Australia's John Millman and Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain.
The Australian Open has endured significant disruption over Covid-19, and started three weeks late to allow international players to quarantine.
On Saturday, fans were barred and players went into a biosecure "bubble" as Victoria state's six million residents began a snap, five-day lockdown to curb an outbreak at an airport hotel.
