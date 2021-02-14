Zverev hits half-century of Grand Slam wins

Advertising Read more

Melbourne (AFP)

Alexander Zverev totted up his 50th Grand Slam win when he beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The German sixth seed was tested in the first two sets but found it easier in the third, sealing his 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory with an ace.

"I'm happy with the three-sets win, especially in the beginning it could have gone both ways," Zverev said.

"He was playing amazing tennis, I thought."

Zverev avoided his usual tussle with the 27th-ranked Lajovic, after needing five sets in both their previous meetings at the 2018 and 2019 French Opens.

The 23-year-old has dropped only one set en route to the last eight, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic or Canada's Milos Raonic.

Last year's US Open runner-up is into the Australian quarter-finals for the second straight year as he targets his maiden Grand Slam title.

