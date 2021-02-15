Barty's Australian Open party continues into the last eight

Ashleigh Barty moved into the quarter-final at the Australian Open for the third year in succession.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty continued her quest to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion in nearly 50 years with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the unseeded American Shelby Rogers.

Barty claimed the tie on Rod Laver Arena in 71 minutes to reach the last eight in Melbourne for the third year in a row.

"We will keep chipping away and keep trying to do the right things to progress as far as we can," said the 24-year-old after her 6-3, 6-4 victory over the unseeded American Shelby Rogers.

Barty lost in the semi-finals at the 2020 tournament and has tried to calm the expectations of the partisans who are yearning for a local winner for the first time since Chris O'Neil hoisted the women's singles title in 1978.

"It's exciting to be in another quarter-final of a Grand Slam, particularly here in Australia ... but certainly not satisfied with where we're at the moment.

"I knew it was going to be vital to serve well," Barty added. "That was something I really wanted to try and focus on, just to try and give myself a chance to be in control of more points."

One break of serve for 3-1 was enough for the 2019 French Open champion to win the first set.

And she pulverised her opponent in the second to rack up a 5-2 and the chance to serve for the match.

But she choked. However, she made no mistake at 5-4 up. She won four consecutive points to claim the game and the match.

In Wednesday’s clash she will face the 25th seed Karolina Muchova after she dispatched the 18th seed Elise Mertens 7-6, 7-5 to reach the last eight in Melbourne for the first time.

"It's a big challenge and I definitely will have to bring my best tennis to compete with Ashleigh and to have a good match,” Muchova said.

The 24-year-old Czech is unlikely to find Barty as yielding as Mertens who raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Muchova eventually found her range on Margaret Court Arena and came back to level at 4-4 before clinching the opener in a tiebreak.

A similar scenario loomed in the second set but Muchova claimed the crucial break in the 11th game and converted her first match point when Mertens netted a return.

"It was a little bit of a slow start there from my side," said Muchova. “But Elise was playing well. I got back on track when I was love-four down. I kept fighting, kept playing every ball, trying to put it in and then go for my shots."

The other quarter-final clash in the top half of the women’s draw will pit Jessica Pegula against Jennifer Brady.

The all-American showdown comes after Pegula upset the fifth seed Elina Svitolina in three sets.

Brady, the 22nd seed, beat the 28th seed Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5 to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam for the second time.

Wednesday’s meeting between the firm friends will be their second on the senior circuit.

"I'm super excited for her making her first Grand Slam quarter-final," said Brady of Pegula.

"After reaching the semis at the US Open last year, I know the emotions that she's feeling. You feel like you're on cloud nine. She's playing great tennis. We both know each other so well and I'm really looking forward to it.

"It will be a lot of fun. I think everyone back home in America will be watching, definitely, and there's guaranteed American in the semi-final."

