Gladbach coach Marco Rose to join Borussia Dortmund from next season

Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Moenchengladbach's highly coveted coach Marco Rose will take over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, Gladbach announced Monday.

"We have had a lot of discussions about Marco's future in the last weeks. Sadly, he has decided...that he would like to join Dortmund in the summer," Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"Until then, we will give everything to reach our goals this season together with Marco," he added.

Leipzig-born Rose, 44, has long been favourite to succeed interim coach Edin Terzic in the Dortmund dugout.

Having joined Gladbach in 2019, he led the Bundesliga club to a top-four finish in his first year before guiding them to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history this season.

He previously spent two years at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, where he won back-to-back league titles.

A long-term target of Dortmund's, he has also been linked to the Manchester United job in the past.

Though Dortmund are yet to confirm Rose's appointment, he is now expected to be named long-term successor to Lucien Favre, who was fired in December.

His current contract was set to run until 2022, but Gladbach said Monday that he had "taken advantage of a clause" which allowed him to leave for Dortmund.

© 2021 AFP