Samoa's Amosa joins Bayonne after last-minute conversion

Bayonne (France) (AFP)

French Top 14 club Bayonne announced on Monday the arrival of Samoa back-rower Afa Amosa as injury cover after he kicked a conversion with his last touch for Bordeaux-Begles at the weekend.

Amosa, 30, who made the last of his four Test appearances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, comes in for Alexandre Manukula who has a shoulder injury.

The former La Rochelle forward was handed the tee in the final minute of Saturday's win over Stade Francais after Romain Buros' try.

"I'm very happy to have joined Bayonne. I will give 100 percent for my new team, I'm very motivated and I can't wait to wear my new colours," Amosa said in a statement released by the Basques.

He scored eight times in 38 games for Bordeaux-Begles but suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup two years ago.

"With a heavy heart and great sadness my adventure has come to an end in @ubbrugby memories that will never be forgotten," he posted on Instagram.

"This is not the end, adventure continues with @avironrugbypro," he added.

Amosa is available to feature for his new side, who are in the relegation play off spot, for Saturday's visit to Clermont.

© 2021 AFP