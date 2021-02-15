Spurs-Pistons postponed over Covid positive

San Antonio's game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday has been postponed after a member of the Spurs organisation tested positive for Covid-19, the NBA announced

Los Angeles (AFP)

San Antonio's game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday has been postponed after a member of the Spurs organisation tested positive for Covid-19, the NBA confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The NBA said the positive test and subsequent contact tracing meant the Spurs did not have the necessary eight players available in order for the game at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena to go ahead.

The game is the 25th fixture to be postponed by the NBA since the 2020-2021 season started in December.

After a flurry of postponements in January, only three games in February have been postponed so far.

The slowdown comes after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced stricter health and safety protocols last month aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

The clampdown included ordering players and team staffers to remain at their residence at all times when the club is at home except to attend team-related activities, exercise outside or perform essential activities.

