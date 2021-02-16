Favourites Schwarz and Vlhova fail to make parallels cut

Marco Schwarz had already won a gold medal at these world championships but failed to reach the final of the parallel giant slalom

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) (AFP)

Hot favourites Marco Schwarz of Austria and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova both failed to qualify for the finals of the parallel giant slalom events at the world championships on Wednesday.

Schwarz won gold in the men's alpine combined on Tuesday and Vlhova silver in the women's, but neither made the cut for the parallel finals scheduled for 1300 GMT in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Swiss pair Loic Meillard and Wendy Holdener were quickest in the respective events.

Lara Gut-Behrami will be another big-name absentee from the final.

The Swiss had been chasing a third medal at these worlds after winning super-G gold and downhill bronze, but missed the cut.

