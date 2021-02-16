France rugby union squad self-isolate following positive test for coronavirus

Fabien Galthié is trying to steer France to their first Six Nations title since 2010.

France's Six Nations rugby union squad was forced into isolation on Tuesday after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results emerged after routine tests on Monday following the team's return from the second match of the 2021 Six Nations tournament against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said head coach Fabien Galthié would undergo a test on Tuesday after his results had failed to show whether he had Covid-19 or not.

"In accordance with health protocols, all team members and management were isolated this morning," said an FFR statement on Tuesday. "Interactions are kept to a minimum."

France, who are seeking their first Six Nations championship since 2010, top the table of the 2021 tournament after victories over Italy and Ireland.

They are scheduled to play Scotland on 28 February at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

The 31-man squad for that clash is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

