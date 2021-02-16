French Six Nations camp in isolation after positive test

Advertising Read more

Marcoussis (France) (AFP)

France's Six Nations players were forced to go into self-isolation on Tuesday after one of the coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus and coach Fabien Galthie returned a suspect PCR test result.

The French Rugby Federation described Galthie's test as "suspicious and not confirmed".

The federation explained that Les Bleus had undergone their latest round of tests on Monday at their Marcoussis training base following their return from Dublin where they had narrowly defeated Ireland 15-13 the day before.

"All the players tested negative, a member of the technical staff tested positive, as well as a suspicious and unproven case concerning Fabien Galthie who will be retested this morning," it said in a statement.

"In accordance with health protocols, all team members and management were isolated this morning. Interactions are kept to a minimum."

The entire camp will undergo an additional round of tests on Wednesday, with two further testing controls scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

The FFR statement said the 31-man squad for France's next outing against Scotland on February 28 will be released on Wednesday.

France, winners by a wide margin over Italy in their opener, top the Six Nations table and have hopes of winning a first title since 2010.

© 2021 AFP