Scotland prop Fagerson out of Six Nations with ban

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being handed a four-week ban, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

Tight-head Fagerson, 25, was sent off in Saturday's 25-24 home loss to Wales after making contact above the shoulder of opposition front-rower Wyn Jones at a ruck.

"The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks' suspension) and reduced that by two weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including his admission of foul play, good disciplinary record and remorse)," a statement read.

"He will miss the three Scotland matches in the Guinness Six Nations Championship against France, Ireland and Italy."

The Glasgow Warriors forward has the right to appeal the decision.

Fagerson's Test team-mate Hamish Watson made a U-turn on his post-match comments about the move to send the front-rower off.

On Monday, flanker Watson replied to a video featuring his initial remarks, when he had said the call was "rubbish", "absolutely dreadful" and "not rugby".

"Poor comments from me, emotions were very high after losing a very tight match. Players' health is paramount."

During the opening round of the tournament, Ireland's Peter O'Mahony was suspended for three weeks for a similar gesture to Fagerson's on Wales prop Tomas Francis.

