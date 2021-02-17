Rose vows not to take Gladbach stars with him to Dortmund

Marco Rose has vowed not to take any Moenchengladbach stars with him when he leaves to coach Bundesliga rivals Dortmund next season

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose on Wednesday promised not to take any 'Foals' stars with him after he leaves to take charge of Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund next season.

One of the worst-kept secrets in German football was confirmed Monday when Gladbach announced Rose will leave to coach Dortmund next season.

"I decided to take the exciting job at Borussia Dortmund. It wasn't easy," Rose said in a press conference Wednesday.

The 44-year-old has guided Gladbach to the knock-out stages of the Champions League where they face Manchester City next Wednesday in their last 16, first-leg tie in Budapest.

Under his stewardship, Gladbach have beaten top Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Dortmund at home this season at Borussia Park and held Real Madrid to a Champions League draw.

Under Rose's guidance, 'Gladbach players like striker Marcus Thuram and midfielder Florian Neuhaus have won call-ups to France and Germany respectively.

After Rose left former club Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, he eventually brought both right-back Stefan Lainer and midfielder Hannes Wolf from the Austrian club to Gladbach.

However, Rose bristled when asked if history could repeat itself and some of Gladbach's best players could follow him to Dortmund.

"If Marco Rose says he will not take a player with him to Dortmund, then he won't take a player to Dortmund. Done and dusted," Rose emphasised on Wednesday.

His departure means Gladbach need an entire new coaching staff as Rose is taking all three assistant coaches with him to Dortmund.

Rose insists he will keep focused on Gladbach, who host his future employers Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the German Cup on March 2.

"Nothing has changed in my attitude towards my employer, it is still positive. I am 100 percent involved," Rose insisted.

Both Gladbach and Dortmund are on 33 points in the Bundesliga table -- six points away from next season's Champions League places.

News of his departure has angered Gladbach fans and banners criticising Rose appeared outside the club's training ground.

American coach Jesse March, currently in charge at Red Bull Salzburg and Werder Bremen's Florian Kohfeldt are among the potential replacements for Rose at Gladbach.

