South Africa's Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

Johannesburg (AFP)

Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis announced Wednesday he had retired from Test cricket with immediate effect.

Du Plessis, 36, said in a statement on his Instagram account that he would continue to be available for one-day and Twenty20 internationals.

"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be," he said.

Du Plessis captained South Africa in 36 of his 69 Test matches, winning 18 and losing 15.

