Springboks captain Kolisi moves to the Sharks

Johannesburg (AFP)

South Africa World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has moved to the Sharks after 11 years with the Stormers in Cape Town, his new club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old loose forward joins the Sharks on a multi-year deal, leaving the only professional team he has played for, since graduating from the under-19 side to the Currie Cup and Super Rugby squads.

"This is a historic day for The Sharks, as Kolisi joins our proud franchise," the Durban-based club said in a statement.

The Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee was "confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban".

For Kolisi, the 2019 World Cup icon, "this is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully".

The rise of Kolisi from a childhood in a poor township near Port Elizabeth to leading South Africa to World Cup glory is a classic rags-to-riches tale.

Kolisi was spotted by a rugby talent scout and won a scholarship to an elite rugby-playing school at the age of 12, three years before his mother died.

He joined the Stormers after leaving school, made his first Currie Cup appearance in 2011 and his Super Rugby debut one year later.

Kolisi won the first of 50 Springbok caps on his 22nd birthday in 2013 and five years later became the first black Test captain of a team reserved for whites for 90 years from its formation in 1891.

