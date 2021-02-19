Lyon capitalise on Brest blunders to go top of Ligue 1

On target: Lyon's Memphis Depay celebrates scoring from the penalty spot

Advertising Read more

Brest (France) (AFP)

Lyon went top of Ligue 1 on Friday, making the most of a series of blunders by hosts Brest to win 3-2.

Lyon were in cruise control with a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Lucas Paqueta in the ninth minute, Houssem Aouar after 28 minutes and a penalty from Memphis Depay just before the half-time break.

However, the home side fought back with second-half goals from Brendan Chardonnet in the 52nd minute and Irvin Cardona 20 minutes later.

Lyon lead the way on goal difference from Lille with champions Paris Saint-Germain a point further back in third.

Lille are at Lorient on Sunday while PSG host Monaco in a game where Kylian Mbappe faces his former club.

© 2021 AFP