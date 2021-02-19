Not boring any more: Tsitsipas says 'smart' Medvedev can topple Djokovic

Advertising Read more

Melbourne (AFP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas Friday said Daniil Medvedev has all the weapons to dethrone eight-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final after his straight-sets pummelling by the Russian.

Medvedev overwhelmed Greece's Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the semi-finals and will face Djokovic on Sunday in a bid to win his first Grand Slam title and prevent the Serb from earning an 18th.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniil win the tournament," said the fifth seed. "But, you know, it's a strange scenario.

"I played Rafa (Nadal) here two years ago. I found his performance against me that day phenomenal. I was 100 percent sure he was going to win the tournament. And I ended up being wrong."

Nadal lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the 2019 final after beating Tsitsipas in the last four.

Nevertheless, Tsitsipas believes the "smart" Medvedev, who is unbeaten in 20 matches, has a near-complete game.

The Greek once described Medvedev's playing style as "boring", but he has changed his opinion after being on the end of an authoritative masterclass that neutralised his attacking skills.

"Let me tell you that he's a player who has unlocked pretty much everything in the game," he said.

"It's like he's reading the game really well. He has this amazing serve which I would describe close to John Isner's serve. And then he has amazing baseline which makes it extremely difficult.

"So even if you return the serve, you don't guarantee that you're going to win the point.

"He tricks you. You know, he plays the game really smart. It's really interesting to see that."

Tsitsipas departs Melbourne Park after a stellar run, including a memorable five-set upset of Nadal in the quarter-finals, but also a third failure in Grand Slam semi-finals.

He said he was disappointed, but could take away some valuable lessons.

"I have learned a lot. Had a lot of learning experience from those three matches," he said.

"It's a shame. You know, you come so close, you work so hard, and everyone is dreaming of a Grand Slam victory.

"Playing in a semi-final is a difficult thing. I just need to find a way to get there and just be in the same state of mind. I've proven that I have the level to beat these players."

© 2021 AFP