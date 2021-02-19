Steffen at the double as Wolfsburg go third in Bundesliga

Advertising Read more

Bielefeld (Germany) (AFP)

Renato Steffen scored twice as Wolfsburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 on Friday to move into third place in the Bundesliga.

The victory allowed Wolfsburg, who are two points behind Leipzig in second place and seven back from leaders Bayern Munich, to stretch their undefeated run to eight games.

Swiss international Steffen opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a right foot shot.

He added a second inside two minutes of the restart when he pounced on a poor clearance from the Bielefeld goalkeeper.

Midfielder Maximilian Arnold scored Wolfsburg's third with a 20-metre effort in the 54th minute.

