'Congratulations' - Djokovic sponsor jumps gun in promo gaffe
Melbourne (AFP)
Novak Djokovic may be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think he's already won this year's -- before he's even played it.
Ahead of the eight-time champion's clash with Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, his racquet sponsor HEAD offered its congratulations in a promotional email.
"Congratulations Novak," said the email, posted on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, which described Djokovic as a "record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion".
The gaffe was quickly rectified.
"Oops -- we got ahead of ourselves!" a follow-up email said.
"What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final."
The mistake is perhaps understandable, with top-ranked Djokovic's eight titles already a record at the Australian Open.
However, Russia's Medvedev takes a 20-match winning streak into the Melbourne final, where he is seeking his first major title.
