Djokovic romps past Medvedev to claim ninth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic swept past Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th crown at a Grand Slam tournament.

The top seed and defending champion beat the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 53 minutes to move to closer to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who have both won 20.

"Off the court Daniil is one of the nicest guys on the tour," said Djokovic in the trophy presentation ceremony. "But on the court he is one of the toughest opponents I have faced."

Turning to the 25-year-old Russian, he added: "You will hold a Grand Slam trophy one day - but not for a few years I hope."

Medvedev went into Sunday's showdown on the back of a 20-match winning streak. But that confidence seeped away under the Serb's clinical courtcraft.

Medvedev cracked when serving to take the first set into a tiebreak.

Although Medvedev broke early in the second set, Djokovic retrieved the deficit straight away and inflicted more damage on the increasingly frustrated opponent to break again for a 3-1 lead.

The second set was all over in 35 minutes

After saving two break points at the start of the third set, Djokovic broke a clearly bewildered Medvedev to take a 2-0 advantage.

And once the Serb led 3-0, the suspense had effectively disappeared.

Djokovic seemed in no hurry to look for winners preferring to let the Russian implode as he edged nearer the title.

And when Medvedev looked to have mastered his internal demons, Djokovic outmuscled him in the rallies.

"It's never easy to speak when you've just lost," said Medvedev." But congratulations to Novak and his team. Nine titles here in Australia and 18 Grand Slams. It wasn't my best today," he added. "But I hope to have a Grand Slam soon."

