Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I'm probably going to watch some anime... maybe eat pizza... and go to sleep."

-- Naomi Osaka's plans for a low-key celebration of her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

"We're talking about some cyborgs of tennis, in a good way. They're just unbelievable."

-- Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, on the sport's Big Three of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"We had quarantine and a lot of things happening in the media, then the letter that I wrote as ideas and recommendations that I got for players was misinterpreted as a list of demands. Then the next thing I was persona non grata here in this country. So it was tough dealing with all of this."

-- Djokovic after clinching his ninth Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam title.

"Djoker is so good. He's routined great great players at Aussie Open over the years. There is nowhere to attack him on the court. It’s like not being able to hit a boxer, but that boxer also has knockout power in both hands. Props."

-- Former US star Andy Roddick hails Djokovic on Twitter

"The decision was incredibly difficult, because we still have love for each other. But it's just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

-- Joint-statement by tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils after the end of their romance.

"I play to be the best player out on the field. That is my drive and it always has been and I just didn't have that drive back here in New Zealand."

-- All Blacks legend Dan Carter, a two-time World Cup winner, announcing his retirement from professional rugby.

"We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing. I took him off and we demand 100 percent. I feel he is not in the right shape to help us. I was not happy with his body language."

-- Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on his decision to drag off his winger soon after his second-half introduction in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

"My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt."

-- US golf star Michelle Wie hits back at former New York City mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani over remarks he made about her at a 2014 pro-am event.

"There is no alternative but to keep going."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Everton won at Anfield for the first time in 22 years. The Premier League champions have now lost four successive leagues games at home for the first time since 1923.

"We knew unabated sunshine was a problem."

-- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after an outdoor ice hockey game on Lake Tahoe in the United States was halted when the ice began to melt.

"It's not about size, it's about timing."

-- Raheem Sterling on his rare headed goal which gave Premier League leaders Manchester City a 1-0 win at Arsenal.

© 2021 AFP