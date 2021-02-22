France rugby captain Ollivon among five new Covid cases

Charles Ollivon (L) captained France to wins in their opening two matches of this year's Six Nations

France captain Charles Ollivon was among five players on Monday ruled out of this weekend's Six Nations clash against Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced Ollivon, Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Brice Dulin have been withdrawn from the squad after contracting the virus.

The new cases take the total number in the France camp to 14, including coach Fabien Galthie and scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

"With a view to isolation, the return home of players and staff members affected is in progress," the federation said in a statement.

"The return to collective training is set for Wednesday subject to the results of tests carried out every 24 hours," it added.

Dupont, who tested positive last week, had already been omitted from the 31-man squad for Sunday's game in Paris. The FFR also revealed that hooker Julien Marchand and centre Arthur Vincent had tested positive on Saturday.

Dupont, the Six Nations player of the season last year, is reportedly asymptomatic and could, in theory, have observed a seven-day quarantine and returned for the game at Stade de France.

The French government is increasing the length of quarantine to 10 days from Monday.

Marchand and Vincent were also left out as were prop Mohamed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere who tested positive on Friday.

Uncapped forwards trio Gaetan Barlot, Thierry Paiva and Cyril Cazeaux have been added to the squad, along with back-rower Baptiste Pesenti and full-back Thomas Ramos.

France are top of the Six Nations table after victories against Italy and Ireland. Dupont was named player of the second round for his performance in the 15-13 win in Dublin on February 14.

