Six Nations: Coronavirus rules out five more French players for Scotland clash

France rugby union skipper Charles Ollivon will miss Sunday's Six Nations tournament match against Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

Five players including skipper Charles Ollivon were ruled out on Monday of France's Six Nations rugby union clash with Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

Advertising Read more

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said Ollivon, Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Brice Dulin had been withdrawn from the squad after tests over the weekend.

The new cases take the total number in the France camp to 14, including coach Fabien Galthié and scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

📣 Communiqué suite à l'évolution de la situation sanitaire du #XVdeFrance 👇 — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 22, 2021

"With a view to isolation, the return home of players and staff members affected is in progress," the federation said in a statement.

"The return to collective training is set for Wednesday subject to the results of tests carried out every 24 hours," it added.

The FFR also revealed that hooker Julien Marchand and centre Arthur Vincent had tested positive on Saturday.

Dupont, the 2020 Six Nations player of the season, is reportedly asymptomatic and could, in theory, have observed a seven-day quarantine and returned for the game at the Stade de France on Sunday afternoon.

The uncapped forwards Gaetan Barlot, Thierry Paiva and Cyril Cazeaux have been added to the squad, along with Baptiste Pesenti and defender Thomas Ramos.

France are top of the Six Nations table after victories against Italy and Ireland.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe