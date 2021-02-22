Sri Lanka names 20-member squad for West Indies tour

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara misses the tour of the West Indies after testing positive for Covid-19

Colombo (AFP)

Sri Lanka Monday named a 20-member squad for six limited over matches against the West Indies delayed by Covid-19 infections.

The cricket board said fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, 24, who tested positive on Monday was being replaced by 33-year-old Suranga Lakmal for the three one-day internationals and the three T20 matches.

The Twenty20s will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua while the ODIs will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not immediately name a squad for the two Tests also be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with the first game starting on March 21 and the second on March 29.

The tournament was delayed after coach Mickey Arthur and opening Test batsman Lahiru Thirimanne contracted coronavirus earlier this month. Both have since recovered and have joined the tour to the West Indies.

One man not going to the Caribbean, however, is former Test player Chaminda Vaas who quit as fast bowling coach on Monday within days of his appointment.

Vaas, who only replaced Australian David Saker on Friday, resigned over a pay dispute.

Sri Lanka limited over squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI captain), Dasun Shanaka (T20 captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandima, Angelo Mathews,Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka and Suranga Lakmal.

