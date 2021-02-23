Champions League: Bayern crush Lazio to take huge step towards last eight

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored his side's first goal in their 4-1 victory over Lazio.

Bayern Munich returned to winning ways on Tuesday night with a 4-1 demolition of Lazio in the Champions League.

The defending champions went into the game at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on the back of a draw and a defeat in their last two Bundesliga games.

But those poor returns were banished in a first-half annihilation of Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring after nine minutes. It was the Poland international's 72 strike in the competition to become third highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Jamal Musiala registered his first goal in the tournament 15 minutes later to double the advantage.

As half-time approached, Alphonso Davies surged down the left wing and into the Lazio penalty area, goalkeeper Pepe Reina parried his drive but the ball fell to the lurking Leroy Sané who nonchalantly tapped in the rebound.

Francesco Acerbi put through his own net just after to restart to add to Lazio’s woes.

But within two minutes Joaquin Correa pierced the Bayern rearguard to salvage some pride for the Romans who were contesting their first game in the knockout stages since 2000 when Inzaghi led the forward line for the club.

In the night's other last 16 first leg, Chelsea won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid. France international Olivier Giroud scored with a spectacular overhead bicycle kick after 68 minutes for the Londoners.

