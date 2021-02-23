Coronavirus-hit France wait for decision over Six Nations game against Scotland

France rugby union head coach Fabien Galthié is among the players and staff who have contracted coronavirus.

Organisers of rugby union’s Six Nations tournament will decide on Wednesday whether to stage France’s clash against Scotland on Sunday after a coronavirus outbreak in the French squad.

Advertising Read more

Eleven players including skipper Charles Ollivon and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont have been ruled out of the match at the Stade de France. Head coach Fabien Galthié and three assistants have also succumbed to the disease.

On Monday night, players and staff at the team’s Marcoussis training base just outside Paris were tested for the illness.

“Following the RT-PCR tests carried out, all the players and management of the French XV tested negative for COVID-19,” said the French Rugby Federation.

The upbeat declaration follows a week of grim tidings from the camp.

In the immediate aftermath of the squad's returned from their 15-13 victory over Ireland in Dublin on 14 February, positive tests accounted for centre Arthur Vincent, hooker Julien Marchand, winger Gabin Villiere, prop Mohamed Haouas and Dupont. Galthié and three other staff members were also among the initial victims.

Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon and Brice Dulin returned positive tests on 21 February.

Changes

As the last batch of players were ejected from Marcoussis to recover in isolation at home, the uncapped troika of Gaëtan Barlot, Thierry Paiva and Cyril Cazeaux arrived to take their place along with Baptiste Pesenti and Thomas Ramos.

“Should the decision be that the fixture cannot go ahead, the match will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date," Six Nations chiefs said in a statement.

"Ensuring the health and safety of all players and staff is our number one priority."

Scotland's rugby union bosses are keen for the match to go ahead. A postponement would rob them of key players due to an agreement with domestic rugby clubs.

Scottish Rugby statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fNpk7wt93E — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 22, 2021

France are scheduled to commence group training on Wednesday following another round of tests on Tuesday night under the supervision of a five-strong team of medics including squad doctor Philippe Turblin and the federation’s medical director Jacques Girardin.

Hunting a first Six Nations title since 2010, France lead the standings with two wins from two games. Scotland won their first match of the 2021 campaign against England but lost their second against Wales.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe