England scrum-half Heinz joins Worcester
Issued on: Modified:
London (AFP)
Worcester have announced the signing of England international scrum-half Willi Heinz for the 2021/22 season.
Heinz, 34, will move to Sixways from Gloucester, who he joined in 2015.
A member of England's 2019 World Cup squad, Heinz has won 13 international caps.
"Willi is a really valuable addition to our squad," said Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas.
"He is an international player -- and has been recently -- which is a huge thing for the club."
Heinz joins Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe, tighthead props Jack Owlett and Christian Judge and fellow scrum-half Will Chudley as new additions to the Warriors' squad for next season.
"I still feel like I have a lot to give in my career, and want to be part of what is an exciting journey the club is embarking on."
Worcester are second-bottom of the Premiership table, but can already plan for next season after relegation for this season was scrapped.
© 2021 AFP