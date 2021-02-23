England scrum-half Heinz joins Worcester

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Worcester have announced the signing of England international scrum-half Willi Heinz for the 2021/22 season.

Heinz, 34, will move to Sixways from Gloucester, who he joined in 2015.

A member of England's 2019 World Cup squad, Heinz has won 13 international caps.

"Willi is a really valuable addition to our squad," said Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"He is an international player -- and has been recently -- which is a huge thing for the club."

Heinz joins Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe, tighthead props Jack Owlett and Christian Judge and fellow scrum-half Will Chudley as new additions to the Warriors' squad for next season.

"I still feel like I have a lot to give in my career, and want to be part of what is an exciting journey the club is embarking on."

Worcester are second-bottom of the Premiership table, but can already plan for next season after relegation for this season was scrapped.

