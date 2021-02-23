France Six Nations postponement would 'devastate' Scotland's Harris

Advertising Read more

Edinburgh (AFP)

Scotland centre Chris Harris said he would be "devastated" if their Six Nations game with France were postponed by a week and he was recalled for club duty.

Harris is among more than 10 Scotland players who could miss the Paris clash if tournament organisers pushed it back for a week following a coronavirus outbreak among the host team.

France are waiting to hear on Wednesday if the fixture will go ahead after 14 positive tests within the camp, including coach Fabien Galthie and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Gloucester midfielder Harris is due to go back to the English Premiership club for the second fallow week of the Six Nations after Sunday's game, and would be among the players who could miss out if the match were moved to the following weekend.

"Ultimately I want to play for my country so I would be pretty devastated," he said on Tuesday. "But again if it is not safe to play it is not safe and I will have to go back to Gloucester.

"If they can make tweaks to the law so be it but it is out of my hands and I have not let it be a distraction this week."

Veteran lock Richie Gray said the possibility of a postponement had not been discussed in training or in team meetings.

He said even without Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon, France would represent a tough challenge as the Scots chase their first win in the Six Nations in Paris since 1999.

"They have crazy depth and a good example of that was the Autumn Nations Cup final with England last December," he said.

"They were dubbed the French third team but they almost pulled off a victory."

Scotland earlier this month beat England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983 before losing to Wales and Harris sees no reason why they cannot end another hoodoo.

"It is a big game for us and if we go there and win we will be in a really good spot to win the competition," he said.

"Everyone believes it is possible and are keen for it to go ahead."

