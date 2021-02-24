Bennett edges UAE Tour sprint finish, Pogacar remains in red

Advertising Read more

Marjan Island (United Arab Emirates) (AFP)

Irish rider Sam Bennett claimed the sprinting honours on the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday at Marjan Island as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the leader's red jersey.

Bennett, riding for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, beat David Dekker, Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani at the end of the 204-kilometre stage.

"It feels good to win my first sprint of the season," said the 30-year-old for whom this was a 50th career win.

"I was really nervous before the sprint because it was the first fast bunch finish of the year for me."

Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates, retains a 43-second cushion over Adam Yates in the general classification.

"It was a pretty long and hot day in the saddle," reported Tour de France champion Pogacar.

"It was a shame that our sprinter Fernando Gaviria didn't win, but we have another opportunity tomorrow," he added, referring to Thursday's fifth stage which ends at Jebel Jais, for the second summit finish of the event.

"The next stage is going to be super hard. We all know how strong Adam Yates is. I hope to have good legs again," added Pogacar.

© 2021 AFP