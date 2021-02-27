Tanak keeps lead in Arctic Rally as Finland mourns 'legend' Mikkola

Ott Tanak won Saturday's first three stages as he kept his lead in the Arctic Rally

Advertising Read more

Rovaniemi (Finland) (AFP)

Ott Tanak won three of the six stages on Saturday to maintain his lead in the Arctic Rally.

The Estonian, who drives for Hyundai, complained of tyre issues after finishing second in the last two stages of the day.

"It went to plan," Tanak said. "The tyres were quite tired, so it was important to get here without any mistakes."

On the day that it was announced that Finland's greatest rally drivers, Hannu Mikkola had died aged 78, the 20-year-old Kalle Rovanpera climbed to second in his home rally, winning the sixth stage of the day.

Tanak leads Toyota's Rovanpera by 24.9 seconds.

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the last stage of the day by 12.3sec in his Hyundai to close to 1.8sec further back in third.

"It was a really good stage," said Neuville. "The car was working really nice and I tried to save my tyres throughout the whole stage."

World champion Sebastien Ogier, who started this season with victory in Monte Carlo, drove into a snowbank on the final turn of the day.

Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, his co-driver, climbed back into their Toyota and finished the stage but dropped from sixth to 22nd in the standings.

"It was the last real corner," Frenchman Ogier said.

"Tyres were gone, we went a little bit too much sideways, hit the bank and then caught the front. 100 metres to the end, it's a shame! It's a weekend to forget anyway."

Earlier in the day, Ogier tweeted his sadness at the news that Mikkola, one of the top 10 rally drivers of all time, had died of cancer.

"Sad day for our sport as one of our legends left us today. Hannu Mikkola won the WRC same year I was born," wrote Ogier.

Among many others mourning Mikkola, who the world title in 1983, and was particularly successful in his own country, winning the notoriously unnerving 1000 Lakes Rally seven times were Carlos Sainz, twice a world rally champion.

"Very sad day for the rally family! One of the best ever drivers has passed away," tweeted Sainz, the father of the Ferrari Formula One driver who shares his name.

The rally ends on Sunday with two special stages totalling 44.94 kilometres.

© 2021 AFP