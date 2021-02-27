Unstoppable Gut-Behrami seals speed double in Italy

Lara Gut-Behrami making it two from two at Val di Fassa

Advertising Read more

Val di Fassa (Italy) (AFP)

In-form Lara Gut-Behrami's golden spell continued on Saturday when the Swiss skier sealed her second downhill win in the space of 24 hours at Val di Fassa.

The 29-year-old, successful in the Italian resort on Friday, once again proved unstoppable to consolidate her grasp on her second overall World Cup title.

The 2016 winner of the big crystal globe was .32s too quick for her compatriot and downhill world champion Corinne Suter and .68s up on Kira Weidle, who took world silver at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Her seventh win in her past 11 races pulled her 107 points clear of Petra Vlhova, who came in 12th, with nine races to go.

Gut-Behrami could well reel off a treble at Val di Fassa as she will start hot favourite to land Sunday's super-G.

She arrived in the Italian dolomite ski station after winning the super-G and slalom world titles, as well as downhill bronze behind Suter.

The Swiss racer has made the most of the absence of Olympic champion Sofia Goggia, winner of four World Cup downhills before sustaining a season-ending injury at the end of last month and who still tops the downhill standings.

© 2021 AFP