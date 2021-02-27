Zubcic topples Faivre in second run of giant slalom

Filip Zubcic heading for victory in the giant slalom in Bansko

Bansko (Bulgaria) (AFP)

Croatian Filip Zubcic delivered in the second run of the giant slalom in Bansko, Bulgaria, on Saturday to deprive Frenchman Mathieu Faivre of a World Cup win to follow his world title.

Faivre, who won two golds at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo including the giant slalom, led Zubcic by 0.11 seconds after the first run. Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, who leads the World Cup standings in the event, was third.

Zubcic made up the time on the second run to finish with a combined time of 2min 20.62sec, 0.40s ahead of Faivre.

Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner jumped to third on the second run, 0.93sec behind the winner.

Pinturault lost a pole at the start of the second run but clung to fourth. He finished almost half a second ahead of his closest rival for the small globe for the winner of the discipline, Marco Odermatt of Switzerland

