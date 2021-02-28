Australia's Popyrin wins first ATP title in Singapore

Australian Alexei Popyrin beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the men's singles final at the Singapore Open
Australia's Alexei Popyrin came back from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Singapore Open on Sunday and win his first ATP Tour title.

Popyrin started off badly, losing the first set 4-6 but charged back and snatched the second 6-0.

Bublik put up more of a fight at the start of the third, with both men holding their serve until it reached 2-2.

But Popyrin then surged ahead, firing a total of 11 aces, to take the set 6-2 and clinch the title.

The 21-year-old, who had earlier stunned former world number three Marin Cilic in the semi-finals, was delighted with his breakthrough.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to know I have won my first ATP title," he said.

"I always have the belief that I can compete against the top guys and without that belief, I would not be able to win an ATP title. It's a good start and hopefully I can build on this result."

He added that Bublik "was mentally up and down so I just had to keep my head level and weather the storm when he was playing well in the first set. I was not scared -- I knew I was playing well".

In the doubles finals, the formidable partnership between Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved too strong for Australia's Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith as the Belgians won comfortably 6-2,6-3.

© 2021 AFP