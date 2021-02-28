Two heavy crashes interrupt women's World Cup super-G

Austria's Rosina Schneeberger is transported away by helicopter after crashing in the women's World Cup super G in Val di Fassa

Val di Fassa (Italy) (AFP)

The women's super-G in Val di Fassa was interrupted twice on Sunday as first Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and then Austrian Rosina Schneeberger crashed heavily and had to be lifted off the course by helicopter.

Lie, starting 13th, lost her footing halfway through her run, spinning, falling and then sliding at speed into the safety nets where she was flipped over as she bumped downhill. In the absence of fans, screams were clearly audible.

After a break of 20 minutes while the Norwegian was strapped into a stretcher and then carried away by helicopter, racing resumed.

Schneeberger, skiing 21st, violently crashed into a gate at the top of the course. She was knocked off her feet and skidded gown the slope and into the nets.

Again racing was interrupted as the emergency staff attended to the Austrian and a helicopter arrived to carry her away on a stretcher.

When racing resumed again, Jasmine Flury of Switzerland was yellow flagged neutralising her run because of an accident on the slope involving one of the course workers. She had to return to the top of the slope to ski again.

After 25 skiers had completed their run, Federica Brignone of Italy led with Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who won Saturday's downhill and tops the super-G standings, second.

