Wawrinka dumped out of Rotterdam ATP, Rublev advances

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka lost to Karen Khachanov in the first round of the ATP meeting at Rotterdam

Rotterdam (Netherlands) (AFP)

Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the Rotterdam ATP meeting in the first round on Tuesday after being seen off in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 by Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, playing in his first ATP match since losing a five-set epic to Marton Fucsovics at the Australian Open, was put away by world number 21 Khachanov in a fairly comfortable fashion.

Big-hitter Khachanov eased through the match without dropping a service game to eighth seed Wawrinka.

The 24-year-old will face British qualifier Cameron Norrie in the last 16.

Khachanov's countryman and fourth seed Andrey Rublev strolled into the next round thanks to a 7-6 (8/1), 6-3 win over American qualifier Marcos Giron.

Later on Tuesday world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Egor Gerasimov in his first match since falling at the semi-final stage of the Australian Open to Rotterdam top seed Daniil Medvedev.

