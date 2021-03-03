Galthie backed as French sports ministry studies rugby Covid probe

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France coach Fabien Galthie has received the backing of his federation amid a probe into a Covid-19 outbreak among the French squad that came after the former scrum-half left the Six Nations secure bubble to watch his son play a game.

Galthie was one of 16 members of the France squad, including 12 players, to have tested positive for coronavirus. The outbreak caused the postponement of the scheduled Six Nations clash against Scotland on the weekend.

Roger Salamon, president of the French rugby federation's medical committee, told RTL radio on Wednesday that he had written in his report -- since sent to the sports minister -- that Galthie had "had the right" to leave the bubble and "that there was no particular risk".

"These elements will be examined today (Wednesday) and will be the subject of an oral exchange between the ministry and the federation on Thursday," the sports ministry said.

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu had asked the federation to launch an investigation into the Covid outbreak among France's Six Nations squad.

Federation head Bernard Laporte has confirmed that on the day after France defeated Italy 50-10 earlier this month, Galthie left the bio-secure bubble to watch his 19-year-old son Mathis play a match at Paris' Stade Jean-Bouin.

Laporte gave his full backing to Galthie, a former France captain, saying he had been wearing a mask and was outside, decreasing the risk of him infecting anyone.

