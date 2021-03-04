'Big Ben' signs new deal for 2021 with NFL Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signed a new contract with the NFL team for 2021, the club announced Thursday

Washington (AFP)

Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has signed a new contract to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 NFL season, easing the club's salary cap worries.

Two days after "Big Ben" celebrated his 39th birthday, the Steelers announced he would be back for his 18th career NFL campaign, all with the Black and Gold.

"We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said.

"Our goal remains the same -- to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We're happy Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."

Roethlisberger cut his salary from $14 million to $9 million and spread the payment through the end of next year, reducing the team's salary cap load by $15 million, ESPN reported. The Steelers did not release salary details.

"It's my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization," Roethlisberger said in a statement.

"I'm grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success."

While many thought Roethlisberger might retire, he made it clear he is planning for another solid season.

"I love this game and love to compete and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon," he said. "It all starts with great preparation and I'm ready to go."

After playing only two games in 2019 before undergoing season-ending right elbow surgery, Roethlisberger guided the Steelers to a 12-4 mark in 2020 before an upset loss to Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.

"Big Ben" completed 399 of 608 passes for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns, one shy of his career high from 2018, with only 10 interceptions, his fewest in any full season since 2014.

Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh to NFL crowns in the 2005 and 2008 seasons and returned the Steelers to the Super Bowl in the 2010 campaign, only to lose to Green Bay.

Since then, the Steelers have reached the AFC Championship game only once, losing to New England in a 2016 season matchup.

