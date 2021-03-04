Inter Milan boss Conte tells his men to keep eyes on Serie A prize

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is trying to lead the club to their first Serie A title since 2010.

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte urged his players to maintain their focus as the club hunts for a first Serie A title since 2010.

Advertising Read more

Inter face Parma on Thursday night with a chance to move six points clear of AC Milan who drew 1-1 with Udinese on Wednesday night.

"Let's keep alert until the end if we want to do something good," said Conte ahead of the game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

"We're happy because our hard work is paying off," he added.

Jose Mourinho was in charge when Inter last claimed the top flight title in 2010.

The team featuring Samuel Eto'o, Wesley Sneijder and Javier Zanetti also lifted the Uefa Champions League and Coppa Italia.

The 2021 group cannot emulate their predecessors with such a trophy haul but the Serie A crown would break a cycle started by Conte while he was head coach at Juventus.

Conte, who took over at the club where he was a star midfielder, led them to the 2012, 2013 and 2014 championships before leaving to become Italy boss.

Massimo Allegri took over at Juventus and added another five Serie A titles on the trot. Maurizio Sarri made it nine in 2020 for the Turin giants.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe