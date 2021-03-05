Elgar and Bavuma anointed to lead South Africa's Test and one day squads

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa's one day international sides while Dean Elgar will skipper the Test teams.

South Africa's cricket chiefs have named Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma to skipper the Test and one day international (ODI) teams.

Advertising Read more

Temba Bavuma, 30, is the first black South African to be given the job on a permanent basis.

“Temba has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times," said South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith. "And he has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader."

The reshuffle follows the decision of Quinton de Kock to take time away from leading both the Test and ODI sides.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS



🇿🇦 Top order batsmen Dean Elgar (Test) and Temba Bavuma (Limited Overs) will lead the #Proteas on the field#SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/gHMlINTZEw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 4, 2021

“We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited overs formats," added Smith. "We are indebted to him for stepping up while the national selection panel continued its search for the Test captain.

"We expect him to still play an integral role in the team’s leadership group."

Leader

Dean Elgar made his Test debut at the age of 25 against Australia in November 2012. But it was a disaster. He failed to score a run in both innings.

However, he recovered his élan and scored his first Test century in January 2013 against New Zealand.

He has hit just over 4,000 runs in his 117 innings at an average of 39.44.

“Dean’s role as a leader in the Test team has never been in doubt and I know that he relishes the prospect of captaining the side," Smith said.

"We are confident that he will bring the same grit and determination to his captaincy as he has brought to his many performances on the field over many years.”

Bavuma will captain the team to the 2021 and 2022 Twenty20 World Cups, as well as the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe