Former world slalom champion Jean-Baptiste Grange to retire

Jean-Baptiste Grange's gold at the 2011 worlds was hailed in his home town of Valloire

Paris (AFP)

Jean-Baptiste Grange, world slalom champion in 2011 and 2015, is to retire from alpine skiing at the end of this season.

The 36-year-old will hang up his skis after a 15-year career which also brought the World Cup slalom title in 2009 and a bronze in the same discipline at the 2007 world championships. He racked up nine wins and 18 podium finishes on the World Cup circuit.

"I dedicated my life to this sport, in the details, and it gave it all back to me, allowing me to experience unforgettable moments!" Grange wrote on his instagram account on Friday.

"I feel ready today to move on ... With a feeling of pride to have given myself the means to live my sport to the fullest."

Grange, who did not finish the slalom at the most recent world championships in Italy last month, will take part in the last two slalom races of the season in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, next week and the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on March 21 as part of the season-ending the World Cup finals.

