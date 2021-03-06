Dortmund expect Haaland to face Sevilla despite ankle injury

Erling Braut Haaland (L) leaves the field with an ankle injury after scoring twice in Dortmund's defeat at Bayern Munich

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund expect Erling Braut Haaland to be fit for their Champions League last 16, return leg at home to Sevilla next week despite suffering an ankle injury after scoring twice on Saturday.

Haaland, 20, netted two goals in a 4-2 defeat at Bayern Munich but limped off after an hour with a cut on the back of his ankle.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Haaland went off as a precaution, adding: "I assume it'll be okay for Sevilla" at home on Tuesday.

Dortmund hold a 3-2 lead from the first leg after Haaland scored twice in Spain. He has notched 18 Champions League goals in just 13 games.

Haaland has bagged 29 goals in all competitions this season, scoring 19 times in as many Bundesliga games.

© 2021 AFP