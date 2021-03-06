Dutch rider van den Broek-Blaak wins women's Strade Bianche

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Dutch rider Chantal van den Broek-Blaak won the Strade Bianche one-day classic women's race on the Piazza del Campo in Siena on Saturday.

The 31-year-old former road race world champion, riding for Team SD Worx, finished seven seconds ahead of Italy's 2017 race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo.

"I'm surprised and extremely happy," said van den Broek-Blaak after 3hr 54min 40sec in the saddle over 136km race on the famous white dirt roads of Tuscany.

"This was not the plan but my win is due to team work. I had the instruction from the team to not ride at the front.

"I didn't think I'd drop Elisa Longo Borghini in the final climb but I did. This is a very big day in my cycling career."

Her fellow Dutch teammate Anna van der Breggen crossed in third a further nine seconds behind the winner.

Two-time defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands was denied a third consecutive win, finishing 11 seconds adrift in fourth.

