Shiffrin edges Vlhova to win slalom in Jasna

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 69th World Cup events when she took the slalom in Jasna on Saturday

Jasná (Slovakia) (AFP)

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin picked up the 69th World Cup win of her career when she came from behind on the first run to win the slalom event in Jasna on Saturday.

The 25-year-old trailed local skier Petra Vlhova by 0.27sec on the first run but produced a superb second run to edge the Slovakian by 0.34sec and claim the 45th World Cup slalom win, extending her own record in the discipline.

Wendy Holdener was third at 0.52sec.

Vlhova still leads the discipline standings but is just 45 points ahead of Shiffrin.

The newly-crowned Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger lies third, a further 25 points back, after finishing fourth.

Vlhova is second in the general classification, 107 points behind the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who did not compete in the slalom.

