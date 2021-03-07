Danish teenager Tauson wins maiden WTA title in Lyon

A star is born: Denmark's Clara Tauson won her maiden WTA title in Lyon on Sunday

Advertising Read more

Lyon (AFP)

Danish 18-year-old Clara Tauson captured her maiden WTA title in Lyon on Sunday, sweeping from qualifying to the trophy without dropping a set.

World ranked 139 Tauson saw off Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to guarantee a top 100 debut on Monday.

Tauson was playing in just her third main draw and with Sunday's win confirmed her status as one of the sport's in-form players.

She now has a 19-3 winning record in 2021 across all levels having already won two titles on the second-tier ITF tour before her trip to Lyon.

Tauson made her Grand Slam breakthrough at Roland Garros in 2020, coming through qualifying and then defeating Jennifer Brady, who was Australian Open runner-up last month, in the first round.

© 2021 AFP