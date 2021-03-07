Ernst seizes first career 54-hole lead at LPGA event

American Austin Ernst plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Florida

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Austin Ernst fired a three-under par 69 at the Drive On Championship on Saturday to grab the first 54-hole lead of her career and a one-shot cushion heading into Sunday's final round.

The 29-year-old American finished with four birdies and one bogey to reach 13-under 203 for a one stroke lead over second round co-leader Jennifer Kupcho in Ocala, Florida.

Kupcho, who is seeking her first LPGA win, made an eagle on her final hole for a one-under 70 to stand on 204 total with a five-stroke gap to third place.

Swiss Albane Valenzuela shared third after a bogey-free 66 that included six birdies. Patty Tavatanakit, with a 69, and American Jenny Coleman, with a 70, are also on 211.

Spain's Carlotta Ciganda (75) and Danielle Kang (69) are at five under, eight strokes off the pace.

Ernst, trying to win her third career LPGA title, started her third round with two birdies in the first five holes. She added another birdie on the par-four ninth to move to 13-under for the tournament.

Her only blemish of the round was a bogey on the par-four 10th, but she rebounded on the next hole with her fourth and final birdie of the day.

The eight-year veteran, who will likely pass the $4 million mark in career earnings this season, had never led or shared a lead after the second round.

© 2021 AFP