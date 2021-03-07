Rublev eases to eighth career title in Rotterdam

Advertising Read more

Rotterdam (Netherlands) (AFP)

Russia's Andrey Rublev won his eighth career title on Sunday when he eased past Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the Rotterdam ATP final.

The 23-year-old Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

It was his fourth successive ATP 500-level title after also claiming victory in Hamburg, St Petersburg and Vienna in 2020.

"Marton was playing with a lot of confidence, having come through qualifying," said Rublev.

"He played an extraordinary tournament. It was a tricky final for me as I was favourite. But in a final, that doesn't matter."

Rublev has now won 13 of his 14 matches in 2021 including the four singles ties he played to steer Russia to the ATP Cup title.

His only loss was to fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

