Crotone condemn racist social media comments at Algeria's Ounas

Milan (AFP)

Serie A club Crotone on Monday hit out at racist remarks aimed at their Algeria winger Adam Ounas.

The French-born attacker revealed on Instagram he had received abuse on social media after scoring in Sunday's 4-2 league win over Torino on Sunday.

Ounas shared screenshots of racist messages he had received on Instagram with a caption: "Is this normal?"

The 24-year-old scored in the weekend's victory, for his second goal in five games since joining the Calabrian club on loan from Napoli.

Crotone president Gianni Vrenna condemned "the insults Adam Ounas received on social media".

"Racism must - always and in any case - be clearly and strongly condemned," Vrenna said in a statement on the club's website.

"And it's not enough to talk about the gesture of "a few people", everyone must have an unequivocal position, especially those like us who are taken as an example by millions of children.

"Ounas is a footballer, but he is above all a boy. What makes him "different" from others is only his talent."

Torino reposted Vrenna's statement on Twitter, along with the caption: "There is NO place from racism Adam, we are with you #KeepRacismOut."

